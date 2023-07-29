The echo of the free mega health camp organised by Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation reaches abroad

New Delhi, July 29 A mega free medical camp was organised by the director of Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation Rajesh Singh Dayal at Pipra Baghel village where thousands of people from nearby areas like Rajpur, Bhugatpura, Sirsia Pawar, Bhavani Chhapar etc. attended for medical consultation.

People who have come from these areas for their treatment are being given free medicines and tests. The same people are looking very happy with this treatment and investigation. People say that we have never seen such a convenient medical camp. It is a matter of good luck for our region that in this medical camp, specialist doctors from Chandan Hospital, a well-known hospital of Lucknow, are coming and treating here.

On the other hand, expressing satisfaction, many patients of the previous camp in Salempur came again and registered their presence in this camp and availed free medicines, free check-up and free treatment.

Sri Lanka's Road Transport Information Broadcasting Minister and Spokesperson Dr. Bandula Gunawardene along with his wife reached Pipra Baghel village of Deoria district where he inaugurated the medical camp being organised by Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation.

The Sri Lankan Minister was warmly welcomed by the people upon his arrival, during which the Sri Lankan Minister also visited the medical camp.

Minister Dr. Bandula appreciated Rajesh Singh Dayal's true loyalty, dedication, and sacrifice towards the society and also addressed him as the messiah of Salempur area.

Rajesh Singh Dayal emotionally appreciated the respect and love given by the people of Uttarpatti Pipra Baghel from the stage and assured to continue striving for the betterment of the society.

Many respected personalities of the area were honored by Rajesh Singh Dayal and Dr. Bandula on the stage by giving mementos and shawls, in which the chief was Haricharan Kushwaha, regional minister BJP, Vinay Kumar Pandey, Abhay Kumar Dwivedi, Raghavendra Pratap Singh, Radheshyam Yadav, Vashishtha Singh, Tej Pratap Singh, Babban Singh, Sunil Singh Principal Bhishma Singh Intermediate College, Parth Singh Chhotu Singh, Ravinder Singh etc. remained.

After this, Dr. Bandula along with his wife and Mr. Rajesh Singh Dayal went out to inspect the entire camp and said that he had seen such an organised medical camp for the first time in his life.

