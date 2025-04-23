The entire country stands as one, says BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla on Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, April 23 The Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Rajeev Shukla, is the latest to offer his condolences following the devastating terror attack on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The terror attack took place in the Baisaran Valley, a scenic meadow situated in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination about 30 miles southeast of Srinagar, on Tuesday, sending shockwaves throughout the country.

“It is a very sad incident. The way they attacked innocent tourists and killed them is so sad, and there needs to be a strict investigation and action. The entire country stands together as one, we demand strict action,” Shukla told IANS.

The Pakistan-based terror outfit, The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the assault, marking one of the worst attacks in the region in recent years.

Earlier in the day, sources told IANS that cricket players and umpires will be wearing black armbands during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians as a mark of paying homage to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Apart from the black armbands, a one-minute silence will also be observed before the game begins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday evening, Shukla confirmed.

“BCCI has also strongly condemned what has happened. In the game between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, no music will be played, there will be no cheerleaders, players will be wearing the black armbands, and the players will also hold a minute of silence for the victims,” he added.

Political tensions between the countries have led to the Indian team avoiding travel to Pakistan since 2008, while the two have not played each other outside of men's major tournaments since 2013.

When asked if this in any way affects a future India vs Pakistan match, he replied, “India and Pakistan do not play bilateral series, and we will continue to do what the Government tells us to do.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor