“The Fight and Threats Won’t Stop”: BJP-JD(S) Mysore Chalo’ Padayatra Concludes With a Warning Message to Siddaramaiah Govt

The BJP-JDS alliance has sent a warning message to the state government through a mantra of solidarity in a massive public rally today demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) allotment scandal.

Our struggle is not limited to Mysore. Leaders of both parties have vowed to fight against the corrupt government across the state in the coming days in view of Siddaramaiah's resignation and government scandals. The closing ceremony of the Mysore Chalo held at the Maharaja College ground in the cultural city of Mysore was a huge turnout for the convention held by the Congress.

More than one lakh activists gathered across the state including Davanagere, Shimoga, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagara, Mandya, Chamarajanagar. Mysore was literally saffron and green as a huge number of activists and fans arrived from all corners of the country.

The leaders of both parties spoke on the stage and spat fire against the Congress government. Former Chief Ministers Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, State BJP President B. Y. Vijayendra, R. Ashok, Ashwath Narayana, B. Sriramulu, and others spoke on behalf of the BJP.

On behalf of JDS, Kumaraswamy, GT Deve Gowda, Suresh Babu, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and others protested against the government. Both the parties leaders shouted and said, “Our struggle is against the Congress government and not against any individual. The Congress which is in power has failed in all the states today, claiming to give corruption-free governance. No work gets done without bribery. The government should leave as soon as possible.”

In particular, Kumaraswamy in his speech denied all the allegations of Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Sivakumar. The activists erupted in cheers.

Earlier, the trek which started eight days ago from Bengaluru’s Kengeri ended in Mysore this morning. The week-long padayatra titled “Mysore Chalo” concluded on Friday evening. From there, BJP-JD(S) party leaders and activists arrived on the platform shouting slogans of defiance against the state government.

Given the large number of people participating in the closing ceremony of the Mysore Chalo Padayatra, four levels of security were provided in and around the Maharaja College ground and in important circles. 4,500 policemen, three DySPs, 22 inspectors, 175 SIs, 100 commandos, 500 home guards and KSRP along with CAR contingents were deployed for the security of the Mysore Chalo convention.