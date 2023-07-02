The first day of the Monsoon session is likely to be stormy as the BJP and JD (S) plan to corner the government over a range of issues

The Monsoon session of the state legislature will commence on July 3rd. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will present his first budget for the current financial year on July 7th. The budget size this year will be at least Rs. 25000 crores more than the earlier budget presented by the former CM Basavaraj Bommai government. CM Siddaramaiah highlighted that the budget will be about 3.35 lakh crore from Rs. 3.09 lakh crore and will be increased to make provision for the implementation of Congress’s five poll guarantees as the government’s requirement for the schemes is Rs. 60k crores. For the upcoming budget, CM Siddaramaiah is likely to tap into robust economic growth, mobilize resources, fund development, welfare measures, tax buoyancy, and Congress party’s five guarantee schemes.

All eyes are on the budget as people are inquisitive to know how CM Siddaramaiah who’s also the finance minister balances funds for the implementation of all the requirements, especially Congress's five poll guarantees.It is speculated that the increase in budget will be generated by hiking the annual revenue targets from stamps and registrations, excise, and motor vehicles tax. Also, there would be a hike in additional excise duty on liquor and service tax on fine dining restaurants. It is also presumed that by focussing on the implementation of five poll guarantees the CM might remove some of the schemes announced by the previous BJP government and will not announce any new schemes.On the first day, as a custom after a new government takes charge, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will address a joint sitting of both houses.The first day will be expected to be stormy as the BJP and JD (S) plan to corner the government over a range of issues. It is pertinent to mention that for the legislature session starting at Vidhan Souda, Bengaluru police have executed 12 days of prohibitory orders in and around a radius of 2 km. and Commissioner B.Dayananda issued the orders prohibiting all processions and gatherings of five or more persons in the restricted area of Vidhan Souda