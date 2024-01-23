"The Great Jan Nayak": PM Modi Expresses Delight After Karpoori Thakur Awarded Bharat Ratna Posthumously

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight at the announcement that former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur would be posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna.

In his post, PM Modi stated, "I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji, and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment."

"His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India's socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society."

The announcement of the Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur comes a day before the birth anniversary of the late socialist leader. January 24 will mark the birth centenary of this influential figure in Bihar's political landscape.

Karpoori Thakur, born into the Nai (barber) community, rose from humble beginnings in Pitaunjhia village (now Karpuri Gram) to become a prominent political figure. Serving as the Chief Minister of Bihar from December 1970 to June 1971 and again from December 1977 to April 1979, he was the first non-Congress socialist Chief Minister of Bihar in 1970. Thakur enforced total prohibition of alcohol in Bihar and served as the education minister, abolishing English as a compulsory subject at the matriculation level. His initiatives included establishing numerous schools and colleges, particularly in backward areas, and making education up to the 8th grade free, significantly reducing dropout rates. Thakur's major land reforms earned him the title "Jannayak" or People's Hero.