The Greatness of Law Lies in Forgiveness, Not Punishment”: Former CJI Reflects on Shoe-Throwing Incident

Several months ago, a shocking incident inside the Supreme Court sent ripples across the country when a shoe was hurled at the then Chief Justice during court proceedings. The episode sparked widespread outrage, with strong demands for strict action against the advocate involved. However, the matter took an unexpected turn when the former Chief Justice himself urged that no harsh action be taken. Speaking at the fifth National Conclave organised by the Lokmat Group in New Delhi, the former Chief Justice addressed the issue during a panel discussion on Challenges Before Constitutional Institutions. His remarks came in response to a question posed by former Chief Election Commissioner S. Y. Quraishi.

Quraishi pointed out that despite the act amounting to contempt of court, the former Chief Justice had chosen to forgive the advocate. Responding to this, the former CJI underlined a core principle of justice. “I have always believed that the greatness of law lies not in punishing someone, but in forgiving them. In my more than 24 years of judicial service, I have rarely sentenced anyone to imprisonment or severe punishment for contempt of court. As the matter is currently sub judice, it would be inappropriate for me to comment further on the pending contempt petition.”

Faith in the Judiciary Remains Strong

During the discussion, the former Chief Justice also made a significant and reassuring observation about public trust in the justice system. According to him, people’s faith in the judiciary remains intact even today.

“Public trust in the judiciary has not diminished. When people face injustice or exploitation, they still look at the judicial system as their last refuge. When all doors seem closed, people ultimately turn to the courts for justice. This belief—that the judiciary will deliver justice—is the greatest strength of India’s legal system.”

What Exactly Happened?

On October 6, 2025, an unprecedented incident unfolded in India’s judicial history. While proceedings were underway in a courtroom of the Supreme Court of India, a 71-year-old senior advocate, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to throw a shoe towards the Chief Justice. The outburst reportedly followed remarks made during the hearing of a petition related to an idol of Lord Vishnu, which angered the advocate and led to the dramatic act.

A Display of Remarkable Composure

Despite the gravity of the situation, the Chief Justice displayed extraordinary restraint. Court proceedings were not halted, and he calmly remarked that he would be “the last person to be disturbed by such actions.” He even instructed security personnel not to give undue importance to the incident and to let the advocate go.