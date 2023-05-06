'The Kerala story will disturb communal harmony in India': SDPI West Bengal chief

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 6 : Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) West Bengal state president Tayidul Islam on Saturday said that the recent movie 'The Kerala Story' which has sparked controversies, will disturb the communal harmony in India.

Tayidul Islam told that the intention of the movie is very obvious that it is trying to create a communal divide in the country and added that every citizen of India should raise their voice against the movie.

"The intention of this movie is very clear, they are trying to divide two particular communities. 'The Kerala Story' will disturb communal harmony in India. They are trying to disturb the Hindu-Muslim harmony. I think every citizen of India must raise their voice against this movie", he said.

The SDPI chief alleged that the movie is created on false propaganda like the movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

"This is totally fabricated and created to propagate a false narrative. We won't support it here in Bengal. 'The Kerela Story' should be banned because the movie intends to divide Hindus and Muslims in the country. I must say this is totally BJP propaganda just like 'The Kashmir Files'. That was also propaganda in the form of a movie. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says about 'The Kerela Story', but ignores the developmental and other major issues in the country", he said.

Talking about protests against the movie, Tayidul Islam said, "We are considering it. We will decide on it in the next two or three days. And we are talking about this with different political parties like CPM, Congress, Trinamool Congress and also Non-Governmental Orgsations (NGO) and different communities to raise their voice against this movie."

Earlier, while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that 'The Kerala Story' movie is based on a terror conspiracy.

The Prime Minister said that the film 'The Kerala Story' shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design. He added that the film is based on a terror conspiracy.

"'The Kerala Story' film is based on a terror conspiracy. It shows the ugly truth of terrorism and exposes terrorists' design", the PM said.

He also hit out at the Congress party and said that Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank.

"Congress is opposing the film made on terrorism and standing with terror tendencies. Congress has shielded terrorism for the vote bank", PM Modi said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently said in a statement that the movie was deliberately made with the aim of communal polarisation and to spread hate propaganda against Kerala.

Earlier on the day, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Tamil Nadu staged a protest against the release of the controversial film 'The Kerala Story' in Chennai.

The Naam Tamilar Party cadres headed by its orgser, actor and director Seeman started protests from the Chennai Anna Nagar Arch near Skywalk Mall in Chennai against the movie.

Helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film has triggered a massive political row with various leaders reacting to the upcoming movie.

'The Kerala Story' stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bih, Siddhi Idn and Sonia Bal in the lead roles. The trailer of Sen's film 'The Kerala Story' came under fire as it claimed that 32,000 girls from the state went missing and later joined the terrorist group, ISIS.

Faced with backlash the makers then withdrew the figure and called the movie the story of three women from Kerala, in its trailer description.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor