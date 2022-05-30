'The Last Ride' of Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday

Chandigarh, May 30 "The Last Ride", the latest track of Sidhu Moosewala who was shot dead by gangsters, of the singer will be carried out in his native village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on Tuesday, his family said.

After much delay to get consent of his father, the postmortem of Moosewala was conducted by a five-member forensic team of doctors from Patiala and Faridkot medical colleges at the Civil Hospital in Mansa. He will be cremated on Tuesday.

Hundreds of Moosewala's fans and followers gathered outside his palatial bungalow to pay tributes.

Officials told the singer-turned-politician's wailing parents gave consent for the postmortem of their only child after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced to set up a judicial commission under the sitting judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court to probe his killing.

Moosewala's song 'The Last Ride' was reportedly a tribute to rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot dead in his car at the age of 25 in 1996.

Sadly, Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, 28, was shot dead while driving his vehicle in Mansa district on Sunday, a day after his security cover was withdrawn.

Moosewala was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police have detained five persons from Dehradun on suspicion of involvement in Moosewala's killing.

Also a phone call made by an inmate of Tihar Jail, Shahrukh, to Canada has been detected by the Delhi Police's Special Cell during the probe into the killing.

Blaming the Chief Minister for the murder, a delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal

