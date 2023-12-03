The magic of Modi's guarantee has worked, Sanatan won: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, Dec 3 Riding high on BJP’s victory in Assembly elections in three of the four states, party’s IT Cell Head Amit Malviya said that the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee has worked in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and Sanatan has won in these states.

While talking to IANS, Malviya further said that BJP is a party of natural governance. Congress could not win again in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh after completing only one term, whereas BJP has won in Madhya Pradesh even after 20 years and is going to form the government once again.

He said that the public has once again trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while on the contrary, Rahul Gandhi has proved to be a flop once again. The people have responded to Rahul Gandhi.

Responding to Telangana, Malviya further said that the people there have not voted in favour of Congress, rather they have voted against the state's ruling party BRS.

