The result of Rupauli Assembly bypoll expected soon

Patna July 13 The counting for Rupauli Assembly bypoll is currently underway. The results are expected in a few hours.

The polling was held on this seat on July 10 and the Election Commission registered 52.75 per cent voter turnout -- lower than the 61.19 per cent recorded in 2020.

The seat became vacant following Bima Bharti's resignation from JD-U and the post of MLA to contest the Lok Sabha election on an RJD ticket. She lost in that election.

A total of 11 candidates, including Bima Bharti (RJD), Kaladhar Mandal (JD-U), and independent Shankar Singh, contested the Rupauli bypoll. Their fate will be decided in the next few hours.

The administration has set up 28 tables for vote counting and deployed significant security, including 70 duty magistrates and 400 police personnel, ensuring a peaceful process.

