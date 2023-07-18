"The ruling government burdened people with loans and not bothered for the farmers": Kumaraswamy

Former JD(S) Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy alleged the Congress government for leaving farmers in distress. He blamed the ruling government that about 42 farmers have committed suicides in the last two months and the government is being occupied in the opposition parties meet and 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance. He further said that crores of rupees are being spent and the Congress has put up banners all over the city as their great achievement. The government is not bothered for the farmers’ clan who are forced to end their lives in distress. The government did not reach out to them. The government should be ashamed. Is this 'Mahagathbandhan' a celebration on the tombs of the farmers?

Kumaraswamy said that the cash for the post scam is worth Rs. 500 crores. Addressing a press conference, he said that the government is increasing the estimated costs of the ongoing projects by 20% to 30% as commission and for the sake of corruption. He also mentioned, “I read media reports about the corruption in the environment department.” Claiming that an official gave information, Kumaraswamy said that transfers to even small posts like Panchayat development officer are being made from Vidhan Soudha. He said, “I will call this Congress government a useless government as it has no financial discipline. They are burdening people with loans and indulging in loot in the name of five guarantees. Reacting to the questions asked regarding the JD(S) and BJP alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he said, “I request BJP high command to appoint a leader of the opposition soon as the saffron party has capable leaders and there is an urgent need for an extensive agitation in the Karnataka Assembly. We all have to work together as opposition.”