'The Sacred Amritsar 2024' begins with music & performances

Amritsar, Feb 24 The second edition of 'The Sacred Amritsar', presented by Sleepwell and supported by Rangla Punjab, had its opening reception late last evening that featured well-known poets and performers.

Renowned Indian lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkere; playwright, writer, and podcaster Sarbpreet Singh; and academic, architect, and poet Sarbjot Singh Behl, joined writer and poet Saumya Kulshreshtha in a session celebrating poetry and the profound impact it carries.

They recited several verses.

A performance by Sufi singer Karam Rajput was also organised.

The Reception set the tone for the next two days, featuring a range of programmes, including morning and evening musical performances at ‘The Earth’ and Gobindgarh Fort respectively, discourse at The Partition Museum in the afternoons, a specially-curated heritage walk, and much more.

The festival was inaugurated by Namita Gautam Director - Managing Trustee, Sleepwell Foundation and Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, Sanjoy K. Roy.

Gautam said: "While our primary focus is on enhancing sleep quality, we also believe in prioritising the well-being of individuals. Our commitment lies not only in ensuring a restful night's sleep but also in providing a serene environment to experience 'Sukoon'.”

Welcoming everyone to the second edition of the festival, Roy said: “We are delighted to open the second Sleepwell presents 'The Sacred Amritsar', a tribute to the rich cultural heritage and illustrious history of the region and the holy city. Over two days, one will witness an immersive and intellectually stimulating journey through poetry, Sufi music, engaging discourse, and immersive heritage walks. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain insights into the essence of our collective heritage and identity and history of the city.”

The morning musical performances of the festival will unfold at The Earth Amritsar, while the evening performances will be against the majestic backdrop of the Gobindgarh Fort.

The afternoon sessions at The Partition Museum, some of which are presented by Rangla Punjab, will feature a range of enriching conversations by prominent thinkers, performers, poets, writers, and artists.

Today’s sessions and performances include, ‘Punjab Rang Manch: Journey of Theatre in Punjab’, which will witness Rajender Singh in conversation with Jitender Brar, ‘A Game of Fire’ in which Navdeep Suri will be in conversation with Kishwar Desai and ‘Romance in Punjab’, which will witness a conversation between Arvinder Chamak and Jasmeet Kaur Nayyar.

The evening performances will include ‘Dastan-e-Sahir’ with Himanshu Bajpai and Pragya Sharma, and ‘Kabira Khada Bazaar Mein: A rock opera by Dastaan Live’ and a performance by Bir Singh.

