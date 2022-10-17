The transformative journey of Jail Inmates “Aashayein” brings a new ray of hope to the inert life of prisoners

Jail is supposed to be an awful place where detainees dwell their entire life in dusky dark cells with the torturous behaviour of Jail Wardens. But all these things are way back now. Advancing an inspiring work culture is somewhat like what Jaipur Central Jail with other upcoming prisons is focusing on.

Situated at Jaipur Agra Road, near ghatgate the Jaipur Central jail is completely a Sudhar Grah transforming the lives of inmates by imparting professional skills to them with an intent to procure a better living after their release.

Jaipur Central Jail’s unique initiative Aashayein, the first of its kind Jail shop in Rajasthan where the artifacts are crafted by the prisoners under the training of the master craftsmen, and renowned designers like an expert from the textile industry Martand Singh, painter artist Yashwant Shrivastav, great fashion designers Bibi Russell from Bangladesh, Designer. Duo Abraham and Thakore and Professors of the National Institute of Design, Ahmadabad, among others.

The shop was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia and the then Home Minister of Rajasthan Gulab Chand Kataria.

Situated outside the jail premises in the city market, as I entered the shop the ambiance was so splendid. I was fascinated to see the front wall that was painted beautifully by the detainees.Most of the items in the shop have been crafted as per society’s needs. The shop has two sections, one where the quilts, bedspreads, tablecloths, lehengas, tote bags, skirts, tie & dye dupattas, napkins, pickles, spices, pots, envelopes, and handmade paper bags crafted by women cell inmates are displayed and in the other section products like furniture, cooler, wall paintings, rugs and organic vegetables designed by the male prisoners have been showcased. These items are available at very nominal prices and the price range varies from a 10 Rupees envelope up to a 10,000 Rupees wall painting. It’s noteworthy to mention that prisoners themselves are designing their prison clothes. The items are designed not only by male and female prisoners of Jaipur Central Jail but also by the jail inmates of Bhilwara, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and Udaipur prisons.

Not only this, near Aashayein shop, the prison department of Pink City in joint collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation in 2020 opened a first-of-its-kind “Aashayein filling station” the petrol pump that is being operated by the jail inmates who have transferred here from various jails in Rajasthan. The initiative’s aim is to provide opportunities for prisoners to earn money. The prisoners are trained by the Indian Oil Corporation and get Rs. 300/- per day. The revenue generated from the pump goes directly to the prison development board for various jail rehabilitation programs.

In an interview with me, the then Superintendent of Jaipur Jail Rakesh Mohan Sharma said, “We are successfully running this petrol pump with petrol, diesel, and CNG sale of Rs. 11-12 lakh per day. After their release, these prisoners get a bright prospect to work outside owing to the training we impart to them and the experience they gain through these ventures. So far, we have released over 100 trained prisoners and they have engaged themselves in their hometowns well, as a salesperson at various retail outlets of petrol pumps. The sole reason behind these initiatives is to make the detainees occupied and help them earn a secure livelihood. The prisoners who are sentenced to life term jail or charged with more than 7 years imprisonment get the opportunity to work at the petrol pump or showcase their products in the shop. The revenue generated is used for the welfare of the convicts or jail infrastructure development.”

Earlier, these detainees after a whole day of hardship earned a very small amount of only 20 rupees as their daily wages. But, through Aashayein initiatives by the prison department, these prisoners are getting 100-300 rupees per day. Through this money, detainees feel self-secured and also satisfy their needs with other members of their family too. This pioneering effort of jail authorities is fully supported by the Government of Rajasthan.

“By running these ventures our objective is that whenever the prisoner goes back to society his integration in society should be very seamless,” said Rajeev Dasot, Director General, Jail (Rajasthan).

Gulab Chand Kataria said, “The initiative has built a positive image of jail authorities among the public and a feeling of compassion for these prisoners has also been created. Detainees’ keen involvement shows their level of satisfaction.”

Detainees of Jaipur jail premises produce organic vegetables too and make these veggies available to detainees’ mess as well. These detainees on the basis of their good conduct and by involving in these factory jobs get remission from 4 days to 3 months and later have a chance to shift to open jails too.

True to its name, Aashayein is bringing a new ray of hope into the inert life of prisoners which will eventually lead them towards a dignified and stable life through the professional skills imparted to them.