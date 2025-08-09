Their courage lit spark of patriotism: PM Modi pays tribute to Quit India Movement heroes

New Delhi, Aug 9 On the occasion of August Kranti Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the brave individuals who participated in the Quit India Movement, hailing their sacrifices as the spark that ignited India’s collective resolve for Independence.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted: "We remember with deep gratitude all those brave people who, under the inspiring leadership of Bapu, took part in the Quit India Movement. Their courage lit a spark of patriotism that united countless people in the quest for freedom."

The Quit India Movement, launched on August 8, 1942, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, was a pivotal moment in India’s freedom struggle. It was a nationwide call for the British to leave India immediately, marked by the slogan “Do or Die.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also commemorated the day, posting on X: "The August Revolution is that pivotal moment in the Indian freedom struggle, which intensified the fight for Independence. In 1942, Mahatma Gandhi, from the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, gave the slogan ‘Do or Die’ and called for ‘Quit India’. This revolution sparked such a mass movement against British rule that the British government was gripped with fear. On the anniversary of this historic movement, heartfelt salutations to all the immortal freedom fighters of the Independence struggle."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute, writing: "In the year 1942, on this very day, under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi ji, the people of the country initiated the ‘Quit India Movement’ against the British. On the remembrance day of this famous Quit India Movement of the freedom struggle, I pay my heartfelt tributes to the immortal martyrs who sacrificed everything for independence."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared his tribute as well: "A humble tribute to all the freedom fighters who awakened the nation against the oppressive policies of the British Empire and ignited the flame of Independence through the nationwide awakening of the 'Quit India Movement' (August Revolution) on its anniversary! The saga of glory, sacrifice, and martyrdom of the immortal martyrs who offered their lives at the altar of Independence will continue to enrich the nation's consciousness for ages to come. Jai Hind!"

August Kranti Diwas, or Quit India Movement Day, commemorates the launch of the historic movement in 1942. It emerged in the backdrop of growing national frustration following the failure of the Cripps Mission, which had failed to secure Indian cooperation during World War II.

Mahatma Gandhi’s call for immediate British withdrawal united the masses, leading to one of the most significant civil disobedience movements in Indian history.

