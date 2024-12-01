Their vigilance and courage contribute to safety, security of nation: PM Modi on BSF Raising Day

New Delhi, Dec 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed his greetings on the occasion of BSF Raising Day saying their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of the country.

The Border Security Force is celebrating its 60th Raising Day after it came into being in 1965.

The Prime Minister lauded their dedication and service. In his message, he highlighted the BSF’s role as a vital line of defence, commending their exceptional service.

PM Modi wrote on X, "Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation."

The BSF while marking its day has stated that the force remains committed to their moto. "As #BSFturns60 today, we, the Seema Prahari, proudly rededicate ourselves to the service of our Nation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to uphold our motto."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on the occasion that the soldiers never think twice about laying down their lives for the nation.

HM Shah wrote on X, "The soldiers of the @BSF_India have safeguarded the honor and the ambitions of Bharat with the fiercest determination, never thinking twice to lay down their lives for it. Their valor and sacrifices are the undying wellspring of inspiration that has raised generations of patriots to ensure that our nation continues to flourish forever. My solemn homage to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour & Employment also extended her warm greetings to the courageous personnel of BSF.

She wrote on X, "...Your unwavering valor and sacrifices safeguard Bharat's honour and inspire generations to serve selflessly. A heartfelt salute to the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice. Jai Hind."

The BSF is the world's largest border-guarding force securing the 6,386.36 km long International Borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

On the occasion of its Raising Day, the Border Security Force reiterated its commitment to the nation and its motto ‘lifelong duty’.

