'There is a greater need to focus on improving spine wellness'

New Delhi, Aug 11 Doctors have submitted that there is a need to focus on improving spine wellness as they held deliberations on spine care at a programme being organised by the Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI).

"At least eighty per cent of the population will experience back pain at some stage of their life. Back pain is the commonest cause of disability in most countries across the globe. There is a great need to focus on improving spine wellness to alleviate the burden of spine disease," said Dr HS Chhabra in his address at the 4th SPINE20 annual summit here.

SPINE20 is an advocacy group founded in 2019 by 'EUROSPINE', the German Spine Society, North American Spine Society, and the Saudi Spine Society.

In addition, the group has 33 partner societies from across the globe. ASSI is one of the partner societies. Dr Chabra, who is also the Chairperson of Spine20 2023, added.

"Back pain is the commonest cause of disability in most countries across the globe. There is a need for national spine care program in each country," he said.

President of ASSI, Saumyajit Basu also stressed on the importance of the spine care, adding such summit's help spine surgeons to address gaps in spine care.

"We are glad to admit that we have a healthy participation from spine surgeons, rehabilitation experts, and industry stakeholders at the event. Such forums will help spine surgeons and rehabilitation specialists in India as well as abroad to address gaps in spine care, treatment, rehabilitation, and research," Dr Basu said.

He added: "Association of Spine Surgeons of India is happy to engage in this evidence-based advocacy initiative to inform our government about the need to focus on spine disorders."

On the opening day of the two-day summit, participants including from countries like Japan, France and Indonesia discussed a plan to address gaps and challenges in spine care in G-20 countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor