There is no reason for ED to call my wife: Nusrat Jahan’s husband

Kolkata, Aug 5 Yash Dasgupta, husband of actress-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member Nusrat Jahan is confident that his wife will not be summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the corporate entity Seven Sense Infrastructure Private Limited, where she was a director, duping people.

“The allegations of corruption involving crores of rupees are baseless. I am sure that ED will not summon her,” Dasgupta told a section of the media persons.

His statements come after a section of the Trinamool Congress leadership gave clear hints of backing Jahan in the matter as they described the event as more of a media trial.

While, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given a cautious statement that Jahan is being portrayed as an offender before any proof on this count had surfaced, another actress- turned- politician and state president of the youth wing of Trinamool Congress Sayani Ghosh has directly referred to the media-trial angle in the matter.

“From my personal experience I can say that the media-trial is a serious affair. Lots of things are being said in the media before any court has said anything in the matter, where an individual is framed before proven guilty. This is not right. I did not have any discussion with Nusrat on the matter. But everyone has to take care whether such propaganda is harming the image of anyone,” Ghosh said.

To recall, Ghosh was recently summoned by ED for questioning in connection

with the multi-crore school job case in West Bengal.

Jahan herself has denied the charges that she purchased her own residential

flat from money that the individual gave to the company against promises of

providing residential flats at reasonable rates. She claimed that she purchased the flat taking a loan from the said corporate entity which she repaid with interest in March 2017 when she also resigned from the company.

However, the current director of the company Rakesh Singh has rubbished her claims.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor