There is strong wave of BJP in K'taka, says Bommai ahead of Assembly polls

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India], April 26 : Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday said that there is a strong BJP wave in the state.

He responded to the media after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah today.

While talking to , Bommai said, "Jayavahini roadshow program is getting popular support. He said that the people's enthusiasm proves there is a strong BJP wave in the state."

He added, "Amit Shah has given some suggestions regarding the election. He asked to review the important programs held by the Prime Minister Chief Minister said that he will review some programs tonight."

Bommai on Tuesday campaigned in the Hubli-Dharwad West Assembly constituency ahead of the May 10 elections in the state.

Jagadish Shettar, who joined Congress after leaving Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting from the Hubballi-Dharwad Central, a seat he has won multiple times.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that turncoat Shettar "will lose the election" and asserted that Hubbali has always voted for BJP.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, BJP won 104 seats and emerged as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 37 seats respectively.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.

