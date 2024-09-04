There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4 A day after whistleblower Left-backed Independent MLA met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, P.V. Anvar on Wednesday said that there is a time and a set of procedures for a government to act.

Anvar has levelled grave allegations against the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) -- in charge of Law and Order -- M.R. Ajith Kumar and also has attacked the CM's political secretary.

The MLA on Wednesday met state secretary M.V. Govindan and appeared to be as aggressive as earlier while levelling the allegations.

There was speculation that Ajith Kumar would be moved out, but it has not yet happened and even while a probe has been announced, he still occupies the same chair.

While reacting to this after making the revelations that Ajith Kumar has not been removed, Anvar said, “There is a time and a set of procedures for a government to act."

“You (media) yesterday was portraying me in a different light on what I had raised. Look, you should not forget that the CPI(M) is a decent party, and similar is the CM and his government. Don’t think the party can be silent on what I have raised,” said Anvar a two-time independent Left-backed MLA.

“The media was stating that I have withdrawn from what I have raised. But you all can have your views, while I know where I stand.”

Three days back Anvar equated ADGP to a notorious “criminal” who has “modelled” himself like fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

He also charged that the ADGP has colluded in several illegal and shady dealings.

The Nilambur MLA also said that Ajith Kumar‘s wife was also involved in his dealings, adding, that he had several phone recordings of police officers.

“You should all understand that Vijayan was installed as the CM by the party,” said Anvar.

While it was CM Vijayan who announced the probe at a meeting, the Congress and the BJP slammed the decision as the probe team has officers junior to Ajith Kumar apart from the state police chief.

“See, if anyone thinks they can do anything, then such people are mistaken. The probe team will be answerable ...if they think they can do something. I will be there to come out again if such a thing happens,” added Anvar.

“All that I will say is we will all wait,” said Anvar.

