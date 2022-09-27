There should be no space for fraud in Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday emphasized on the use of technology to remove even the smallest scope for any fraud in the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

"There should be no space for fraud in AB-PMJAY which aims for the healthcare of the poorest from the society. We need to use all available technology tools to remove even the smallest scope for any fraud," said Mandaviya.

He was speaking on the closing day of the two-day Arogya Manthan 2022, celebrating the completion of four years of Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, and one year of Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission here.

Veena George, Minister of Health, Government of Kerala and Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog were also present.

Speaking on the occasion while awarding top performing states, districts, integrators and health facilities, Mandaviya said that the two days' brainstorming session would contribute to giving an additional boost for rethinking and improving PM-JAY and ABDM.

"Even a small suggestion has the power for bringing big change," he stated.

Mandaviya urged states who are still to cover eligible beneficiaries, to accelerate their efforts to provide Ayushman Bharat cards to all of them.

He also encouraged stakeholders to bring innovative solutions for integrating technology in digital health.

The Union health minister awarded the Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar (Ayushman Excellence Awards) 2022 to felicitate the top performing state (Andhra Pradesh), top performing district (Parvathipuram Manyam in Andhra Pradesh), top performing government facility (District Hospital Dharwad, Karnataka), a ministry statement said.

Union Health Minister awarded the Ayushman Utkrishtata Puraskaar (Ayushman Excellence Awards) 2022 to felicitate the top performing State (Andhra Pradesh), top performing district (Parvathipuram Manyam in Andhra Pradesh), top performing government facility (District Hospital Dharwad, Karnataka).

He also awarded best performing States- Kerala, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Manipur, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh- best performing UTs- Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir- and Pradhan Mantri Arogya Mitras (PMAM) under the AB PM-JAY and ABDM.

The winners of ABDM Hackathon Series Round 1 (Bajaj Finserv Health - Team Excalibur) were also awarded at the ceremony.

The second day of Arogya Manthan 2022 had panel discussions with eminent thought leaders from relevant public and private sector organizations.

The sessions covered best practices and learnings from the states, digitization of health insurance in India, international best practices in digital health and way forwards sessions to deliberate and collaborate for drawing the future roadmap of the two schemes, AB PM-JAY and ABDM.

Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Dr RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA), Principle Health Secretaries of States, NHM MDs, and representatives from international Organisations and the private sector were present.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor