There will be no pact that harms interests of our farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Aug 16 There will be no trade agreement that will harm the interests of our farmers, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has placed farmers’ welfare and national interest above all else.

India’s rapid development has made some parts of the world uneasy.

“Our philosophy is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ — the world is one family — and our agreements are based on equality,” said the minister during an interaction with farmers here.

He cited India’s agreement with the UK, under which Indian agricultural products can be exported to the UK without any duty or tax.

However, Chouhan warned that if an agreement allowed a flood of cheap foreign produce like maize, soybeans, or wheat into India, it would ruin Indian farmers, as there is no comparison between our small farms (1–5 acres) and huge foreign farms (10,000–20,000 hectares).

“Such cheap imports would depress prices and make it impossible for Indian farmers to recover their costs,” he said, commending PM Modi for assuring that no agreement will be made that harms the interests of our farmers, livestock rearers, or fishers.

Chouhan also administered a pledge to the farmers to adopt the Swadeshi (indigenous) movement as per the call of PM Modi, stating that if we buy goods made in our own states and country, we will generate employment for millions of people in the country.

He said that "Swadeshi" means goods made within the country.

The Prime Minister has urged people with emotional conviction to use Swadeshi products. If we buy goods produced locally, made by women’s Self-Help Groups, we can create employment for millions.

“If we buy earthen lamps from our potters for Diwali, not only will our homes shimmer with light, but theirs too will shine with the light of employment,” said the minister.

Chouhan further said that the Prime Minister has emphasised that the government should be visible not in files, but in the lives of people. He gave the example of his recent field visit, where farmers complained that a herbicide meant to destroy weeds had destroyed their crops instead. He ordered FIRs against such companies and called for strict action. Steps are being taken to ensure that all schemes reach farmers effectively.

For the first time, agricultural scientists have gone to villages, taking the lab to the land, working together with farmers for better productivity. They will do this again from October 3 to 18.

