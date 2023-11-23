There will be no shortage of water, DJB clarifies days after Atishi sounds alert on severe crisis in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 23 Days after Delhi Minister Atishi said that the national Capital could face a severe water crisis due to a paucity of funds, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday refuted the claims saying that it does not expect or anticipate disruption in its services and is fully geared to meet its responsibilities towards Delhiites.

The DJB also said that it has taken up the matter of release of the second installment of funds with the Finance Department, of the Delhi government. The amount is likely to be released after submission of requisite information and data by the DJB.

In a statement, the DJB said, "This is with regard to news in the media indicating that there is a possibility of large-scale disruption in water supply and sewerage services of the DJB due to non-release of funds to DJB. In this regard, it is clarified that DJB does not expect or anticipate any such disruption in its services and DJB is fully geared up to meet its responsibilities towards the citizen of Delhi in so far as the regular supply of water and sewerage services are concerned."

The Board added that earlier in May, this year the DJB had received Rs 1,952 crore from the Finance Department as first installment on account basis, subject to actual implementation of projects, the progress of works on ground and submission of utilisation certificates thereof.

"The water supply and sewerage services of DJB will continue without any disruption and the DJB is in a position to cater to any sudden and urgent nature of work also in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of water and sewerage services," it said.

It also said that it is for information that the installed capacity of 10 water treatment plants (WTPs) in Delhi by the DJB is 821 MGD and on November 22, 875 MGD water was treated and supplied from these 10 WTPs which was 54 MGD more than the installed capacity.

Further, on November 22, 135 MGD water was treated and supplied after extraction from tube wells, it said.

"From all sources, the quantum of clean water treated and supplied to the people of Delhi on November 22 was to the tune of 1,004 MGD. The DJB is fully committed to serve the people of Delhi with commitment and dedication," the statement read.

"There is absolutely no reason to panic with regard to any possible disruption in water supply and sewerage services being provided by the DJB to the people of Delhi. The DJB assures that the water supply and drainage services provided to the people of Delhi will continue effectively and efficiently, without any disruption in the coming days," it added.

The remarks came two days after Atishi, who is also the Water Minister in the Delhi Government on Tuesday sounded an alert for severe water crisis in the national Capital, citing the paucity of DJB funds which have been halted since August on the instructions of the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary Ashish Verma and wrote to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and demanded for his suspension and disciplinary action.

Atishi, who was given the charge of the Water Department in place of Saurabh Bharadwaj, wrote to Saxena as the national Capital might plunge into a ‘man-made’ severe water crisis.

In the letter to Saxena, the Water Minister mentioned that Finance Secretary has stopped all funds of the DJB since August upon the Chief Secretary's advice.

“Because of this funds aren't being released, no money for salaries and routine work is being sanctioned, and all contractors have refused to work.”

She also pointed out that this might lead to severe water crisis, dirty water, and sewer overflow in many areas, as well as threat of epidemic and emergency-like conditions in the national Capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor