There will be tough three-cornered fight in TN, says Sharath Kumar

Chennai, March 12 Tamil actor and President of the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), R Sharath Kumar, said on Tuesday that Tamil Nadu will witness a tough three-cornered fight and that the BJP will make a mark in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Sharath Kumar’s party has already entered into an electoral tie-up with the BJP in the state.

Speaking to media persons at Chennai on Tuesday, the actor-turned-politician said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, coming back to power at the Centre for a third time in a row was a certainty.

Sharath Kumar added that he would be campaigning for NDA candidates across Tamil Nadu and that he would also promote fellow actor Suresh Gopi who is contesting polls from Thrissur in Kerala.

The AISMK chief said that he will also campaign for BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha candidate and Union Minister of State for Skill development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar as well as for PC Mohanan, the BJP’s candidate in Bengaluru.

The actor-turned-politician was a Rajya Sabha MP and also an MLA from Tenkasi Constituency. He is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls as an NDA candidate from Tirunelveli seat.

His wife Radhika Sharath Kumar is also a prominent actor in South Indian movies and is now a political leader of the AISMK.

