There's change in the air happening in Kashmir (IANS Column: FairPoint)

Over the past few days, certain events in Kashmir have come as a surprise.

Groups from the majority and minority communities, which had been torn apart following the Pakistan-supported terror being unleashed in the valley in 1989-90, are gradually trying to make a new beginning by putting the past behind them.

These groups have been working silently and cautiously to remove mistrust and build confidence. Their first step was to hold a 'Navreh puja' followed by 'Navreh Milan' to celebrate the beginning of the Kashmiri New Year in Srinagar on April 2. The day, incidentally, was also the eve of the month of Ramzan.

Atop the Hari Parbat hillock located in the heart of Srinagar, amid the chanting of hymns, tolling bells and the blowing of conch shells, the city looked as if it had travelled back in time by 32 years when the Mata Sharika Temple used to be thronged by Kashimiri Pandits on the occasion of 'Navreh'.

Navreh meant a special puja at the temple, a simple place of worship that has stood there for ages overlooking the valley below. For the past 32 years, since Kashmiri Pandits were forced out, the temple bells had fallen silent, but on Saturday

