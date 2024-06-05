There's no kingmaker, says Abhishek Banerjee ahead of INDIA bloc meet

Kolkata, June 5 Before leaving for Delhi to attend the opposition INDIA bloc meeting on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress’ general secretary and three-time party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee said collective decisions needed to be taken to steer ahead and there was no kingmaker.

“Let the meeting happen first and only after that will I be able to say something. Political parties from different states are assembling there. Some are coming from Tamil Nadu, some from Bihar and some from Punjab. Any party winning just two seats is attending the meeting while Trinamool Congress with 29 Lok Sabha members is also attending. Let the meeting happen first, No one is the kingmaker. The common people of the country are the kingmakers in the true sense,” Banerjee said while speaking to media persons before leaving for Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the more the BJP leadership makes ambitious projections of their electoral successes in West Bengal, the more will be the public support of the common people of the state for Trinamool Congress.

“In the 2021 state Assembly polls, they said that they will cross 200. But in reality, Trinamool Congress crossed 200. This time they claimed to win 30 seats from West Bengal. But in reality, we have won 29 seats. So I want them to come to Bengal again and again and make such projections,” the party general secretary said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor