“These 11 Years Have Been Dedicated to Welfare of Poor”: PM Modi on Completion of 11 Years of NDA Govt

As the BJP-led NDA government marks completion of 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that these 11 years of work was dedicated to the welfare of the poor, adding that 25 crores people have come out of poverty in that time. Addressing a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, Prime Minister Modi said, "It has been 11 years since the BJP NDA government came into power. These 11 years have been dedicated to the welfare of the poor... the dreams of a pucca house of 4 crores underprivileged people were fulfilled from Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. There was an end to smoke in 10 crores houses from the Ujjwala Yojana. 50 crores underprivileged people received free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakhs from Ayushmann Yojana. Bank accounts were opened for more than 50 crores poor people from Jan-Dhan Yojana... With the efforts of the government, more than 25 crore people have fought against poverty and have come out of it in the last 11 years."

The Prime Minister also took a dig at the opposition and suggested that they analyse his governmental schemes, due to which crores of people came out of poverty. He said, "Those who consider themselves experts in the social system, those who are immersed in the politics of the forward and backwards, those who have been making political gains in the name of Dalits, should have a look at my schemes. Who are the people who got these facilities? These are my Dalit, tribal, backwards brothers and sisters who previously spent their lives in slums and jungles."

After inaugurating the world's highest arch bridge on the river Chenab and India's first cable-stayed bridge on the river Anji, PM Modi said that these bridges are a roar of India's bright future and a living symbol of India's power on the inaccessible hills of Pir Panjal. "... The Chenab Bridge is even higher than the Eiffel Tower... The Chenab and Anji bridges are a living symbol of India's power on the inaccessible hills of Pir Panjal. This is the roar of India's bright future... Kashmir's apples will be able to reach the big markets of the country at a low cost and on time..." he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the world's highest railway arch bridge - 'Chenab Railway Bridge' and India's first cable-stayed 'Anji Bridge' in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district. He also flagged off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Katra Railway Station, directly connecting the Jammu division with Kashmir.