'These are our children': Kerala Guv champions inclusion at 'Sammohan 2025'

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Saturday inaugurated the second edition of Sammohan 2025, a national festival celebrating the creativity and talent of children with disabilities, at the Different Art Centre (DAC) in the state capital.

The Governor lit the ceremonial lamp, marking the beginning of the two-day cultural event that has drawn participants from across India.

This year’s festival brings together more than 200 children from eight states, offering a stage for performances in classical dance, music, theatre, visual arts, and even magic.

The programme also features contributions from national award-winning performers, special schools, and disability organisations, transforming the platform into a pan-Indian celebration of inclusion and resilience.

In his inaugural address, Governor Arlekar described the initiative as both inspiring and necessary.

“These are our children, and I want to learn from them,” he said. “They are teaching us what true strength means — how to face challenges with courage and how to live life with hope and determination. Raj Bhavan is always with you on this journey.”

The festival has been conceptualised and organised by magician and social entrepreneur Gopinath Muthukad, who is also the founder and executive director of the Different Art Centre.

He emphasised that Sammohan is not just a cultural event but a broader movement.

“Sammohan is more than a festival — it is a movement that celebrates the spirit and strength of these children. We are deeply grateful to Governor Rajendra Arlekar for his encouragement and presence, which strengthens our mission. With this support, we are inspired to continue this journey and take Sammohan to greater heights,” Muthukad said, announcing that the next edition will be held on September 26 and 27, 2026.

