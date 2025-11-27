They are opposing SIR to shield Bangladeshis and Rohingyas: Jagdambika Pal

Siddharthnagar, Nov 27 BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Thursday claimed that the Opposition parties are opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise not over democratic concerns, but to protect illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Speaking to IANS, Jagdambika Pal said, “The Election Commission is ensuring a fair process by verifying every voter in each village, irrespective of caste, community, or religion. Only genuine Indian citizens are eligible to remain on the voter list, while Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, or other foreigners cannot be included. In Bihar, during the 90-day verification campaign led by Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, the public rejected attempts to manipulate votes. No genuine voter was removed, and all complaints were addressed. Now, the same process is taking place in Uttar Pradesh.”

Reacting to claims made by Akhilesh Yadav, he said, “The SP chief is alleging that around three crore votes will be cut. But not a single vote belonging to a genuine Indian citizen has been removed. Everyone was given an opportunity in Bihar, and the process was transparent.”

Pal further linked Mamata Banerjee’s Opposition to the results of the recent elections, saying, “Mamata Banerjee is shocked after Mahagathbandhan's defeat in Bihar. She believes such a result has not been seen since Independence. Now, she fears a similar outcome in West Bengal. Large numbers of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas are leaving West Bengal and gathering near the border because they know they were living illegally. Many obtained voter IDs and Aadhaar cards illegally. The opposition is using SIR as an excuse to protect these illegal voters. After Bihar’s results, they already know their defeat, so they are trying to make this an issue.”

The Election Commission recently launched the second phase of SIR across nine states and three Union Territories, covering nearly 51 crore voters. Booth-level officers are distributing enumeration forms and verifying records as part of the process.

While the BJP has welcomed the move as a step toward transparency, opposition leaders have sharply criticised it.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently declared that the BJP would not return to power in 2029, accusing the party of influencing the Election Commission. She warned against the removal of “genuine voters” and cautioned that she would lead nationwide protests if attempts were made to target her party or supporters.

Mamata alleged that noone could see through the panel's game in neighbouring state, but this would not be the case in Bengal. She also warned the BJP that she would take to the streets nationwide and "shake the entire nation" if she or her supporters were targeted in Bengal.

