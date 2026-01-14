They devoted lives to courage, honour and service before self: Rajnath Singh on Veterans Day

New Delhi, Jan 14 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday wished the veterans, serving personnel, and their families on the Armed Forces Veterans Day, lauding their sacrifices to protect the borders and preserving the spirit of India.

In a post on X, Singh said, "On Armed Forces Veterans Day, I bow in deep gratitude to our veterans and serving personnel whose lives are devoted to courage, honour and service before self."

"Their sacrifices borne with quiet resolve and unshakable faith form the living shield of our borders, preserve the soul of our Republic and embody the enduring spirit of India," he said.

"The nation's gratitude to its soldiers is eternal, and our commitment to the dignity, welfare and well-being of veterans, serving personnel and their families will remain absolute, unwavering and resolute," the Defence Minister added.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day marks the birth anniversary of the Late Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa, who retired on this day in 1953.

A towering figure in India's military history, Field Marshal Cariappa, the First Commander-in-Chief (C-in-C) of the Indian Army, led the forces to victory in the 1947 war and laid the foundation for an enduring legacy of service, discipline, and patriotism.

This day is dedicated to honouring and recognising the brave soldiers who served in the Indian Armed Forces.

A series of events and outreach programmes will be organised across the country to mark the day.

The Defence Minister will attend the main event at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantt. This will be attended by veterans residing in Delhi/NCR.

The day will be commemorated across the country at 34 Rajya Sainik Boards in States & UTs and various locations pan-India by 434 Zila Sainik Boards.

These events will include veterans' rallies, establishment of grievance redressal counters and facilitation help desks by System for Pension Administration - Raksha (SPARSH), the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) and the Record Offices of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force to help address concerns of veterans and their dependents.

Employment agencies, defence and Government Welfare Organisations & Banks will also set up stalls to provide information and assistance to veterans & their families.

