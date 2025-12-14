'They don’t know how to respect anyone': Annapurna Devi on slogans against PM Modi at Cong rally

New Delhi, Dec 14 Reacting sharply to objectionable slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress protest at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Union Minister Annapurna Devi said the incident reflected the opposition’s long-standing mindset and lack of respect for democratic institutions and leaders.

Condemning the slogans, she said such conduct exposed the negative thinking of the Congress.

“This has been their character all along; they do not know how to respect anyone. The Prime Minister of the country, under whose leadership India is progressing rapidly, embodies the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Yet, they resort to abusing him or even his mother. Such behaviour reflects a deeply negative mindset, and the impact of such thinking is evident,” Annapurna Devi said.

Union Minister B.L. Verma also strongly criticised the Congress over the slogans raised during the protest, warning that such rhetoric would not derail the country’s progress. “The Congress people will keep chanting these slogans, and while talking about graves, they will end up in one themselves. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country will continue to progress,” Verma said.

The ministers’ reactions came amid heightened political tensions following the Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan, which was organised to protest against alleged “vote chori”. Under tight security arrangements, Congress workers and leaders gathered in large numbers, accusing the central government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding to manipulate elections.

However, the demonstration soon triggered controversy after several participants were heard raising objectionable and provocative slogans against Prime Minister Modi. As slogans echoed across the venue, some workers were heard chanting, “Modi teri kabra khudegi, aaj nahi to kal khudegi”, along with “vote chor, gaddi chhord,” directly targeting the Prime Minister. The chants drew strong condemnation from the ruling BJP, which accused the Congress party of crossing democratic and moral boundaries.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leaders said the slogans exposed the true intent behind the protest, claiming it was less about electoral reforms and more about venting political frustration. They also accused the Congress of normalising abusive political discourse and encouraging its workers to use inflammatory language against the country’s leadership.

Defending the slogans being raised at the rally, a Congress worker from Rajasthan, Manjulata Meena, told IANS, “We are with our leader Rahul Gandhi, who is fighting against the ‘vote chori’ being committed by the BJP in collusion with the ECI. People have arrived in large numbers here. We will do our best to fight against the vote chori.”

When questioned about the derogatory slogans raised against the Prime Minister, she reiterated the chant and alleged widespread public anger against the government. “Everyone is fed up with this Hitler government. This public will strengthen its voice, and it will become the last nail in his coffin,” she said, also alleging EVM manipulation.

The incident has further escalated the war of words between the BJP and Congress, with the ruling party accusing the opposition of indulging in divisive and disrespectful politics, while the Congress continues to press its allegations against the electoral process and constitutional institutions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor