‘They earned the trust of people’: Anna Hazare on NDA’s Maha victory

Mumbai, Feb 4 Veteran social activist Anna Hazare, who led movements to promote rural development, and increase government transparency, spoke to IANS on Tuesday on various issues.

To a question on the victory of the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra, the anti-corruption crusader said that the alliance’s ability to connect with the public could bring this success.

"The NDA has earned the trust of the people, which is why they have been chosen," he said.

He attributed the victory to the alliance's successful engagement with the masses, building confidence among them.

When asked about Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, Hazare’s response was straightforward: "I don’t know what he does, and I don’t even get close to him. I don’t offer any advice to his party, or anyone associated with it."

Hazare also discussed the importance of spirituality in shaping individuals and society.

"Without spirituality, life will not change," he said, adding that spirituality is not merely about chanting prayers or wearing rosaries, but about contributing to the welfare of the nation and alleviating the suffering of others.

He further explained that true spirituality lies in doing good for the country and helping those in need.

Hazare also addressed his long-standing struggle for the Lokpal, the anti-corruption body in India.

Reflecting on his past efforts, he said: "I fought many movements for the creation of a Lokpal at the central level. After much effort, the bill was passed in Parliament, and now a second Lokpal has been appointed."

While the law had been passed and the appointment made, Hazare pointed out the deficiencies that persist.

"Although the Lokpal-Lok Ayukta law has been implemented, it is not working as expected. People still do not have the rights they should be getting," he stated.

Despite these challenges, Hazare remained hopeful. "If the Lokpal and Lok Ayukta function as they should, there will be no corruption," he said, highlighting the potential for this body to act as a powerful tool against corruption if it operates properly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor