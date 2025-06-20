They file fake FIRs: Manish Sisodia slams BJP before appearing at ACB office

New Delhi, June 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, who arrived at the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) office on Friday for questioning, launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of using fake FIRs.

Sisodia arrived at the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) office in connection with an ongoing probe into an alleged scam related to the construction of classrooms in government schools during the previous AAP government’s tenure.

Before heading inside, Sisodia addressed the media and lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of misusing investigative agencies for political vendetta.

“Excellent schools were built in Delhi, and quality education was delivered; the whole country knows this. These people (BJP) just file fake FIRs and keep dragging cases that have no substance,” Sisodia said.

He further added, “Now it’s clear that the people of Delhi gave them a mandate to work for the public, but they don’t know how to fix roads, manage electricity, or handle rains...”

Earlier in June, the ACB had issued summonses to Manish Sisodia and former Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Jain was summoned on June 6, while Sisodia was asked to appear on June 9.

The summonses relate to a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the ACB on April 30, alleging irregularities in the construction of 12,748 classrooms or semi-permanent structures in government schools.

According to the ACB, the alleged scam involved awarding contracts at inflated prices, each classroom reportedly costing Rs 24.86 lakh, nearly five times the standard cost. Investigators claim the contracts were given to 34 contractors, many of whom had links to the AAP.

Further allegations include that the semi-permanent structures (SPS), designed to last around 30 years, were priced similarly to more durable Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) buildings, which typically have a lifespan of 75 years. The ACB also noted that an additional Rs 326 crore was added to the project cost without fresh tenders.

The AAP has consistently dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

