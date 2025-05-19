They should launch 'Congress Bachao Yatra': Chhattisgarh Deputy CM slams 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally

Raipur, May 19 As the Congress is set to launch its Samvidhan Bachao Yatra in Chhattisgarh, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao on Monday took a dig at the party, suggesting it should instead embark on a 'Congress Bachao Yatra' as it is on the verge of political irrelevance.

The rally will see the presence of senior Congress leaders including Sachin Pilot, and T.S. Singh Deo. The rally is aimed at highlighting what the party alleges are repeated attacks on constitutional values under the BJP-led government.

Talking to IANS, Arun Sao said: "The Congress party has been the biggest violator of the Constitution. For decades, they have distorted it to serve their selfish motives. Now they are holding a ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally? In reality, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Constitution has become stronger and more respected. The government is fully committed to upholding constitutional values."

"The truth is that the Congress should launch a ‘Congress Bachao Yatra’ because the party is steadily moving towards political extinction."

On the Ministry of Home Affairs’ recent directive asking all states and Union Territories to establish Special Task Forces (STFs) to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants within 30 days, Sao said: "There are serious concerns about illegal residents living without proper documents. These individuals should be identified, and appropriate action must be taken. The government is already moving in that direction."

Asked about Trinamool Congress’s refusal to send any of its MPs, including Yusuf Pathan, as part of India’s international delegations to campaign against Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism, Sao was scathing.

"The Trinamool Congress has repeatedly shown that it neither respects the Constitution nor the country’s interests. Mamata Banerjee is failing to govern West Bengal, and now her party is isolating itself on national issues. The public is watching this closely," he said.

The BJP-led government at the Centre had nominated Baharampur MP Yusuf Pathan as the only MP from the Trinamool to be part of the all-party delegations to be sent to various countries as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam massacre and the recent hostilities with Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor