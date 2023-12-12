They talk about Nehru to distract from vital issues: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Dec 12 Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at the BJP saying that they keep on talking about India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to distract from the real issues facing the country.

Rahul Gandhi also reiterated the demand for the caste-based census and accused the government of not discussing the same.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "These all are distraction tactics. The basic issue is caste-based census and who is getting the people's money? They do not want to discuss this issue, they run away from this."

The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, "We will take this issue forward and make sure that the poor get what they deserve."

When it was pointed out that the BJP has announced an OBC leader as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, he said, "Even our Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh was from the OBC, now they too have announced an OBC Chief Minister. But the question is what percentage of them are in the structure?"

He also pointed out that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from the OBC category but the Union Government is run by 90 people and only three out of them are from the OBC category and their offices are in a corner.

"My question is about the participation of OBCs, Dalits and tribals in the institutional system. They talk about Jawaharlal Nehru and others to distract us from this issue," Rahul Gandhi added.

