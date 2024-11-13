Thick smog engulfs Delhi-NCR, residents complain of burning eyes, breathing issues

New Delhi, Nov 13 Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Wednesday morning, severely impacting visibility and leaving residents grappling with hazardous air quality. As commuters braved the roads, many complained of burning eyes and breathing issues.

Apart from the national Capital, in the NCR cities of Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Gurugram in Haryana there was a toxic smog hanging low in the air, making breathing difficult for residents.

Abhimanyu Jha, a Delhi resident, voiced the concerns of many as he spoke to IANS, warning that pollution had reached deadly levels. “Pollution has now become fatal,” he said, adding that it was causing severe respiratory issues and even cancer among the city's population.

Jha emphasised that the poor bear the brunt of this environmental crisis, with limited options to avoid the toxic air. “We tolerate it because we have no other choice,” he lamented, suggesting that rich citizens could help reduce pollution by adopting cleaner vehicle technologies.

Jha further criticised the government’s efforts to tackle the problem, particularly pointing to the ineffectiveness of spraying measures aimed at reducing pollution.

“The spraying initiative seems like a sham. Pollution continues to rise, and the highway situation is deteriorating,” he said. His remarks were echoed by others who urged the government to shift from rhetoric to concrete action.

Buddh Singh, who was out on the roads for work, noted the worsening conditions: “It’s like walking through fog. My eyes are burning, and it’s difficult to breathe,” he said.

"Every year, the situation gets worse, and yet the government continues to make empty promises. Nothing changes.”

Prabhunath Dubey, a factory worker, shared similar concerns. “The fog is so thick today that even riding my bicycle has become dangerous,” he said.

"The pollution is unbearable, and it's affecting everyone. The government needs to do more than just talk."

The India Meteorological Department said that Delhi recorded its first dense fog of the season on Wednesday as visibility dropped to 0 metres at 8 AM.

