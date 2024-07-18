Thieves decamp after stealing watches worth Rs 25 lakh in Thane

Mumbai, July 18 Burglars broke the shutter of 'Rajesh Watch', a Titan company watch store located at a prime location in Badlapur East in Thane district, and stole expensive watches worth about Rs 25 lakh.

The robbery was captured on CCTV, and the footage shows five thieves breaking the shutter's lock and entering the store at 4:34 a.m. on Wednesday.

At 5:10 a.m., the thieves exited the store, placing all the stolen watches in a bag.

Following the incident, a case of robbery has been registered at the Badalpur East police station.

Though the thieves were captured on CCTV, the police are facing the challenge of solving the daring theft.

