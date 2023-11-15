Thieves in Gujarat swipe CCTV cameras amid Diwali festivities

Junagadh (Gujarat), Nov 15 A group of thieves in Junagadh's central market area have turned the tables on a security measure intended to deter them.

In what appears to be a calculated move, these criminals stole the very CCTV cameras installed to monitor and prevent thefts during the busy Diwali shopping season, officials informed on Wednesday.

In response to this development, the Junagadh Police have intensified their patrols in the area. As the investigation continues, the police are examining other measures to safeguard the market.

The incident, which unfolded on the crowded Mangnath Road, has added a twist in the ongoing battle against theft in the city. With Diwali bringing in a surge of shoppers and, consequently, a rise in theft incidents, the local police had previously advised all shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras as a preventative measure.

However, the thieves targeted these cameras, leaving shopkeepers and the local business community stunned.

"The installation of CCTV cameras was a move to enhance security, especially during the Diwali rush. But this act of stealing the cameras poses a new challenge to the safety of our shops," said a shopekeeper.

