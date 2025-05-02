Thieves loot 7 kg gold, Rs 14 lakh cash from Manappuram Gold Loan Bank in Charkhi Dadri

Charkhi Dadri (Haryana), May 2 In a daring midnight heist, unidentified thieves broke into the Manappuram Gold Loan Bank branch located at Parshuram Chowk in Charkhi Dadri on Thursday night and decamped with nearly 7 kg of gold and Rs 14 lakh in cash, officials said on Friday.

The theft came to light early Friday morning when the bank’s security guard, Shiva, reported for duty and found the shutter lock of the bank broken.

He immediately alerted the branch's senior manager, Prayas Khatri, who then informed the police.

Soon after, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dheeraj Kumar, along with officials from the City Police Station, CIA (Crime Investigation Agency), and the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team, arrived at the scene to begin the investigation.

Forensic experts collected evidence from the site while police teams began scanning footage from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the culprits.

According to officials, the burglars first broke the main door lock to gain entry and then made their way to the bank’s locker, from where they stole the gold ornaments and cash.

The method of the break-in suggests that the thieves may have had prior knowledge of the layout and security arrangements of the bank.

Security in-charge Satbir Singh Jangra said that five staff members are employed at the branch, including two managers, two employees, and a security guard.

The branch has been operational since 2019 and handles daily transactions involving thousands of customers.

“The forensic team has gathered crucial evidence. CCTV footage from nearby establishments is also being reviewed,” said Investigation Officer Kuldeep.

“Only after a thorough investigation will we be able to determine the exact sequence of events and identify the culprits,” he said.

This daring heist has shocked the local business community and raised concerns about the security arrangements at financial institutions in the region. Police have assured that all angles are being investigated and arrests will be made soon.

