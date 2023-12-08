Thieves set ATM on fire after robbing Rs 20 lakh from it in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 8 Two unidentified thieves cut open a bank ATM in Gurugram's Kherki Daula area, stole Rs 20 lakh from it, and then set a fire on Friday morning, police said.

Police said the thieves set the ATM on fire allegedly to remove any forensic evidence.

As per the CCTV footage, two men came in a car to the ATM at around 5.45 am and opened up the ATM with a gas cutter. After dismantling it and stealing the cash, the thieves set the machine on fire.

The two miscreants then kept the cash in the car's boot and fled towards Delhi.

The bank officials told the police that at the time of the theft, the machine had approx Rs 20 lakh in it and the thieves stole all of it.

Gurugram police spokesman Subhash Boken said: "Police are yet to find any clue. No accused persons have been identified."

A case was registered against unidentified thieves under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house etc), 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house etc) of the Indian Penal Code at Kherki Daula police station, police said.

