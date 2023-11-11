Thieves spray black paint on CCTV camera, loot over Rs 5 lakh from ATM in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 11 Unidentified miscreants stole over Rs five lakh cash from an ATM after cutting it using a gas cutter in west Delhi, police said on Saturday.

According to police, a PCR call was receivedat Moti Nagar police station that cash had been stolen after cutting open the ATM of HDFC Bank, Sudarshan Park.

"On spot inspection, the ATM of HDFC Bank was found open and cut by gas cutter. As per the information from the bank, the ATM had a cash of little over Rs five lakh," said a senior police officer.

"The perpetrators sprayed black paint on CCTV cameras and then used the gas cutter to cut ATM and take out the cash," said the officer.

"A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and teams of police station and district operations unit are working on it based on technical and manual intelligence," the officer added.

