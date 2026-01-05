Thieves steal Ashtadhatu idols from temple in Bihar's Saran

Patna, Jan 5 After the recent theft at the Thave temple in Gopalganj district, thieves have once again targeted a place of worship in Bihar. This time, burglars struck an ancient Ram-Janaki-Shiv temple located near the Mashrak police station in Saran district.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday night, when thieves broke the lock of the temple gate and stole Ashtadhatu (eight-metal alloy) idols of Lord Rama, Goddess Sita, and Lord Lakshmana.

The criminals also took away other valuables, including Daan Peti and the DVR of the CCTV surveillance system, apparently to erase evidence.

The theft came to light on Monday morning when the temple priest arrived to clean the premises and found the idols missing.

Shocked by the discovery, he immediately rushed to the nearby police station and informed the Station House Officer and other officials.

The stolen idols are believed to be over 100 years old and made of Ashtadhatu, with their estimated value running into several crores of rupees.

The temple’s proximity to the police station has raised serious concerns about security and law enforcement vigilance in the area.

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving the information. A dog squad has been deployed, and investigations are underway. Officials are examining nearby CCTV footage and questioning local residents to identify the culprits.

The incident has caused anger and concern among devotees and local residents, who have demanded swift action and enhanced security at religious places.

Earlier on December 17, unknown thieves carried out a large-scale robbery at the renowned Thave Durga Temple, one of the most revered religious sites in the region.

The incident has triggered widespread anger among devotees and raised serious concerns over temple security.

According to temple authorities and local devotees, the thieves broke into the temple late on December 17 and stole the gold and silver crown, necklace, umbrella, and other valuable ornaments adorning the idol of Goddess Durga.

The accused also broke open a locker inside the temple premises to carry out the theft.

