Things will be clear if one listens to my full speech on 'Operation Sindoor': Jagdish Devda

Bhopal, May 16 Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, responding to a controversy that erupted over remarks in connection with 'Operation Sindoor', said that his statement was "altered" and presented in a "wrong" manner.

Devda (67), who is also the state's Finance Minister, said that if one would listen to his entire speech made out during a Civil Defence programme organised in Jabalpur, it would become clear what he actually had said.

"What I had said that the brutal killing of innocent tourists in front of their wives and children in Pahalgam shook us to the core. The tragedy sent a wave of grief and tension across the nation," Devda said at a briefing the press in Bhopal on Friday.

He further stated that, after that incident, the entire country wanted revenge.

"During my speech, I had said that valour shown by our Indian soldiers in Sindoor Operation was commendable and the entire country bow down to their feet," Devda said.

He added: "But, my speech was altered and presented in a wrong. I don't know what made Congress to do it. Some TV channels also represented it in a way that I 'insulted the Indian Armed Forces'."

Responding to Congress' seeking an apology for his statement about the Army, Devda said, "I have not made any wrong statement, and I wouldn't apologise. Instead, I would take legal action against those who did it, because they have hurt my own sentiments."

Actually, the controversy erupted from one sentence of his speech (in Hindi) at a programme, when he said: "Pradhan Mantri Ji ko dhanyavad dena chahiye. (The Prime Minister should be thanked). The entire country, the country's army and soldiers bow at the feet."

The Opposition was quick to respond to his statement, terming it as "cheap and shameful", accusing the BJP of insulting the valour and integrity of the Indian Armed Forces.

“At a time when the entire country is saluting the bravery of the army, BJP leaders are revealing their small mindedness,” the party said in a post on social media platform X, demanding an apology from Devda and his removal from office.

