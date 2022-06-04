Third accused in Hyderabad gang rape case arrested

Hyderabad police on Saturday made the third arrest in the sensational gang rape case while forces were on the lookout for the remaining two accused in places outside the city.

"In continuation of arrest of accused Saduddin Malik, 2 Child in Conflict with Law were apprehended by Jubilee Hills police today; being produced before Juvenile Court for their custody," said the Police.

Police have confirmed that one of them is the son of a VIP but declined to reveal the latter's name as this would identify the juvenile thus violating the rules.

The accused sexually assaulted the victim in an Innova vehicle on the evening of May 28 after promising to drop her home from a pub in Jubilee Hills where the victim and the accused attended a party.

Based on the victim's statement, police altered the case to section 376 D of IPC and section 5 and 6 of POCSO Act and since there were bruises on the victim, Section 323 of IPC was also added.