Third crash in 2025: IAF confirm death of two pilots killed in Churu incident

New Delhi, July 9 In a tragic incident, a Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Bhanuda village in Rajasthan's Churu district on Wednesday, resulting in the demise of two pilots.

Confirming this tragic incident, the Indian Air Force on X said, "An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan."

Minutes after the incident, social media was flooded with footage claiming that the pilots had died. "Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident," said the IAF and clarified that "No damage to any civil property has been reported."

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief," the IAF said on X.

The IAF also said that a court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident.

In April, a similar incident occurred when a twin-seater Jaguar aircraft belonging to the IAF crashed shortly after taking off from Jamnagar Airfield.

The incident resulted in the demise of one pilot while the other received medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar. In March, a similar incident happened when a Jaguar aircraft crashed in the Panchkula district during a routine training sortie. The pilot, a Flight Lieutenant, ejected safely and was later rescued by the IAF.

In these two incidents, the Indian Air Force, as per the protocol, ordered an enquiry.

With Wednesday’s incident, this marks the third such Jaguar-related incident which has taken the lives of two pilots.

After the incident in Churu, eyewitnesses from the village said the aircraft was seen falling from the sky in flames and crashed in a field near Charanan Mohalla on Sikrali Road.

Burning parts of the jet were found scattered within a 200-foot radius. The body parts of those on board the aircraft were also found at various spots. Villagers from Bhanuda and nearby areas rushed to the site.

