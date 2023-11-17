Third district in Goa will upgrade facilities: Minister Ravi Naik

Panaji, Nov 17 After the Goa government constituted a seven-member committee to assess the need for the creation of a third district in the state, Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik said on Friday that it will help upgrade the facilities.

On January 29, 2021, Naik had moved a private members' resolution to curve out a third district in Goa in the Sattari, Ponda and Dharbandora talukas for better administration and efficient delivery of services to every citizen.

According to him, it is a long pending demand of the people of these talukas.

“I congratulate the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for constituting a panel to examine the proposal for creation of a third district. The Chief Minister had earlier announced that he will think about the formation of a third district,” Naik said.

Naik said the formation of the third district will help senior citizens and others who come under it to get their administrative works done easily.

“People will not have to travel to other cities to get their work done. This step will provide governance at the doorstep,” he said, adding that additional infrastructure will be created after the formation of the third district.

“After the third district is formed, our sub-district hospital will be converted into district hospital, which will get more facilities that will benefit people,” he said.

The coastal state currently has two districts -- North Goa and South Goa.

A seven-member committee under the Chief Secretary has been constituted to assess the need for the creation of a third district.

According to sources, the committee will assess the benefits and other aspects involved in the creation of a new district.

