Third round of meeting between farmers, Centre in Chandigarh on Thursday

Chandigarh, Feb 14 Amid a huge security buildup continued on inter-state borders between Punjab and Haryana on the second day on Wednesday, a third round of meeting between farmer unions and Centre will be held here on Thursday, sources said.

Earlier, a meeting with top Punjab government functionaries was planned here in the evening with Union Ministers Arjun Munda and Piyush Goyal to virtually hold talks with farmer leaders.

As assembled protesting farmers were adamant on heading to the national capital to lodge the protest over unfulfilled demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) of crops, the Centre announced to hold another round of talks to "settle the issues amicably", a senior state government functionary said.

In the past two days, police used tear gas on demonstrators in a bid to stop farmers' protests from reaching the national capital.

Scores of policemen and farmers got injures in stone pelting that ensued between them.

The farmers -- representing over 200 farmer unions -- are adamant on heading to the national capital to lodge their protest over unfulfilled demands, including legal guarantee of minimum support prices (MSP) of crops, waiver of farm loans and criminal cases against those protesting farm laws be dropped.

After the second round of talks with farmer union leaders remained "inconclusive" on late Monday, Union Minister Munda said the government is still open to discuss their demands.

Besides Munda, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal was also present in the second round of discussions with farmer leaders in Chandigarh.

"There was a serious discussion with farmers on every topic. The government wants to bring every solution through talks. We reached an agreement on some issues. But there were some issues for which we said that a committee should be made for a permanent solution," Munda had told the media after the meeting. "Any issue can be resolved through discussion. We are hopeful that we will bring solutions. Our motive is that the rights of the farmers and the public are protected," Munda, who was accompanying Goyal, had said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor