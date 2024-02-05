Third Term of BJP Government Not Far Away Says, Modi During ‘Motion of Thanks’ Speech in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gave his reply on 'Motion of Thanks' on the President's address. In his address, Modi heavily criticised the Congress, blaming the party for the current state of the Opposition. The Prime Minister also assured that if the BJP was voted into power for a third term, it would make India the third-largest economy in the world. Continuing further he stated that the third term of his govt is not far away. Modi also alleged that the Congress party prevented its young generation from rising through the ranks. “We need a trustworthy opposition in the country,” he added. Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said, “Kharge has shifted from one house to another, and Ghulam Azad has switched parties. All of this is due to dynastic politics. Now, the time has come to close their shop.”

He added that he “appreciates” the opposition’s commitment to their promises. “They have pledged to stay outside the Parliament. Your dedicated efforts are recognised, and I assure you that the people, who are the embodiment of divine will, will determine your position,” he added.PM Modi, further, said that the Congress party has historically placed its trust exclusively in one family, limiting its vision and ability to look beyond those confines. Taking a dig at the INDIA alliance, he said, “there are evident signs that the alignment within the ‘alliance’ has become dysfunctional. When there is a lack of trust among alliance partners, it raises concerns about their ability to foster trust at the national level. Much of our time has been spent addressing the voids created by the Congress party, and the current state of the alliance suggests a need for reevaluation.” The debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address began on Friday and will conclude today. This could be his last address to the Lower House in the current Lok Sabha with elections likely to be held in April-May. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha to be present in the Lower House on the fourth day of the ongoing Budget Session. The last session will be of eight sittings spread over a period of 10 days and is likely conclude on February 9.