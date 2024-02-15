Third year MBBS student found dead in hostel room in TN college

Chennai, Feb 15 The Greater Chennai Police have begun investigation into the death of a third year MBBS student at the Government Stanley Medical College here.

The third-year MBBS student, identified as Ranjith, 25, from Kerala, was found dead inside his hostel room.

On Wednesday when his classmates found Ranjith missing from class and campus, they reached his hostel room. After finding the door locked from inside and Ranjith not responding to repeated knocking, they contacted the hostel security, who finally broke open the door. They found Ranjith in an unconscious state in his bed. He was immediately rushed to the Medical College hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The body of Ranjith will be handed over to his family members after post-mortem procedures.

When contacted, a senior officer of Greater Chennai police told IANS that the forensic examination was on and further investigation would be based on the post-mortem report and forensic report of Ranjith‘s body.

