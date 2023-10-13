Thirty-six hours after NE Express derailment, UP line restored at Raghunathpur station

Patna, Oct 13 Thirty-six hours after the derailment of North East Express train, the East Central Railway (ECR) on Friday restored the UP-line from Patna side to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (Mughal Sarai) in Uttar Pradesh.

The Patna-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction passenger crossed the Raghunathpur station this morning at 8.10 am.

In its official 'X' handle, the ECR uploaded videos and photographs and announced that the UP line from Patna to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction is fit for the transportation as 13309 UP passengers crossed the affected area.

It also stated that the restoration of the down line is underway.

The North East Express train had derailed on the down line of this route.

"The 13209 up Patna-DDU passenger crossed the Raghunathpur station on Friday morning. The restoration of the down line is currently underway on a war-footing and is expected to be complete by night," said Dipak Kumar, SHO of Raghunathpur railway station.

The North East Express train bound for Kamakhya in Guwahati derailed at the speed of 128 kmph near Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar’s Buxar district.

Four people were killed and 30 others injured in the mishap.

