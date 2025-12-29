Thiruvananthapuram: Former DGP-turned-councillor faces off against former Mayor-turned-CPI-M MLA over office space

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 The controversy surrounding the office of CPI-M's Vattiyoorkavu CPI-M MLA and former Mayor V.K. Prasanth in a Thiruvananthapuram Corporation-owned building at Sasthamangalam has escalated into a larger political and administrative issue, with the state capital civic body deciding to launch a comprehensive probe into alleged large-scale irregularities in the leasing of its buildings to private individuals.

The move comes amid a political row triggered by now Sasthamangalam ward councillor and former DGP R. Sreelakha’s demand that the MLA vacate his office, a development that the BJP is now seeking to leverage against the CPI-M, which previously controlled the Corporation.

The new BJP-led governing committee has alleged that widespread malpractice occurred under earlier CPI-M-led administrations in the leasing of Corporation properties.

According to preliminary findings, many Corporation-owned buildings and shop rooms have been transferred multiple times and are currently being used by individuals who are not the original tenants.

These transfers are said to have taken place for substantial sums, despite the official rents being nominal.

In some cases, shop rooms were leased out at rents as low as Rs 250 per month, while the occupants allegedly sublet them at market rates, earning lakhs of rupees.

The Corporation has decided to reclaim all unauthorised transfers and has resolved to conduct a detailed scrutiny of lease arrangements.

The decision to initiate a full-scale probe coincides with mounting political tension over the Sasthamangalam office dispute.

While Mayor V.V. Rajesh has sought to play down the political angle, stating that the issue need not be politicised, he has confirmed that all lease documents will be examined and that the Corporation will investigate whether public revenue, including rent and taxes, has been properly realised.

Joining the issue, former Congress legislator and now newly elected councilor K.S.Sabarinathan said it is now for the Corporation to decide further matters, including the rent amount, after examining the agreement between the Corporation and Prasanth.

"The offices of the majority of MLAs in Kerala function from rented buildings within their respective constituencies. When I was an MLA myself, I too functioned from a rented room at Aryanad, paying monthly rent. However, Prasanth enjoys a particular advantage, and two well-furnished rooms at the MLA Hostel have been allotted in his name. When the government is providing such a well-equipped MLA Hostel free of cost, why should he give that up and continue to occupy this room at Sasthamangalam? In my opinion, it would be better for him to shift to the MLA Hostel for the remainder of the current Assembly term," he said.

